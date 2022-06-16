Jim Hutchins, Livermore
Over the last few years, the Livermore City Council has repeatedly shown they no longer are working for the people.
In 2016 the Council, under Mayor Marchand, proposed a development plan for downtown that was based on ‘data’ from public workshops that was “designed to persuade not inform the residents”. The plan didn’t reflect what the citizens wanted, and due to the backlash, Marchand’s Council authorized spending $500k on the 2017 PlaceWorks outreach, then ignored it.
In 2018, Marchand’s Council quickly approved the four-story Legacy Apartments development, the one now towering over the west side of downtown and diminishing the “historic character” the Council’s published priorities said they needed to preserve.
In 2019, Marchand’s Council approved a development at Garaventa Hill and were sued. They lost on appeal due to hiding facts from the citizens about options to preserve the land for open space rather than paving it over for housing. The overturned ruling was by Judge Roesch, the same judge whose ruling is now being appealed in the Eden Housing lawsuit. “Judge Roesch has history of bias, overturned rulings” (cabia.org), with 44% of appeals successfully reversing some or all of his rulings. (In 2020 the judicial review board disciplined Roesch “due to his egregious biases in two cases he had presided over.”) The city is now seeking to ‘de-publish’ the appellate decision in fear of the legal precedent it sets regarding other approvals.
In 2021, the Council approved the four-story Eden Housing development in the direct center of downtown, which will further erode the downtown’s character. In 2021, they also approved the construction for the five-level L Street garage, which will sit directly behind and tower over First Street businesses, putting a nail in the once quaint rural downtown character.
Now in 2022, the Council approved accelerating the transfer of the downtown property to Eden Housing to prevent a new Council from interfering with their “redesign” of Livermore’s downtown, namely, to fill it with high density housing, exactly the opposite of what the PlaceWorks report said people want. Citizens are now collecting signatures for a referendum to reverse this approval and stop the Council’s power play. Please sign the petition. The Council works for the people, the people don’t work for the Council.
Since at least 2016, the Council has not been listening to the people and needs to be replaced. In November, vote in new representatives who listen.