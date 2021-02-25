Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Want to save ranches, farmland, scenic vistas, and three endangered species?
Contact Livermore District 1 Supervisor Haubert and ask him to:
1. Uphold the appeal to Save North Livermore Valley - deny certification of the final EIR.
2. Ask supervisors to develop an Alameda County solar policy detailing which areas should be restricted from mega power plants - restrict areas with endangered species. Supervisor Haubert promised he would oppose approval of power plants until a county policy was adopted. To protect open space, Santa Clara and Contra Costa have done this.
3. Require Aramis to follow Measure D - power lines can be built for ranchers, but not industrialized for San Francisco, who will purchase 80% of power generated; Livermore will get about 1%.
Aramis' claim of green energy is the wolf hiding under the sheep skin to maximize their profits.
4. Ask supervisors to follow a rooftops-first policy. Livermore has solar rooftop installations covering 11%. The total estimated capacity is 679 MW. Going from 11% to 25% will produce 100MW of additional capacity, the equivalent of Aramis. That leaves 75% of additional capacity. Imagine if all cities in Alameda did rooftops first - no transmission costs. Imagine if San Francisco did rooftops first - they would not need to destroy our valley.
5. Biological mitigations must be rewritten to conform to the Endangered Species Act.
6. USFWS requires Aramis develop mitigation for permanent conservation before the final EIR.
7. Required compensation for wildlife from incidental-take permits must be replaced as close to site as possible.
8. The project site has substantially changed - required setbacks; removal of the Stanley parcel and Water Management Parcel. The county must recirculate new maps and designs; stating a reduced project has reduced impacts is not allowed under CEQA.
We can achieve 100% renewable energy without destroying Livermore and protect biodiversity ordered by Governor Newsom. Start by contacting Supervisors.