Carol Silva, Livermore
At the June 28, 2021’s City Council meeting, I requested public hearings and full disclosure of all information pertaining to the contamination where a garage and Eden housing was approved to be built. I wanted to convey the importance of public input about the contamination and how fortunate our community is to have national laboratories that employ Hazardous Waste experts, who can provide good public input.
During this meeting’s public forum, Livermore’s former mayor, John Marchand, went on a three-minute tirade about a Sierra Club resolution and about all opponents to the location of the Eden housing project. Marchand either lied or misunderstood the Sierra Club resolution. Fortunately, Sierra Club Executive Committee Member, Donna Cabanne, heard his comments and corrected him. Marchand also named and slammed particular opponents of the location of Eden housing, making several false statements including a statement that the opposition claims that there are radioactive materials at the site. To the best of my knowledge, the only person mentioning radioactive materials is Marchand.
Cabanne and Jean King made valid comments and concerns about the costs and safety of cleaning up the onsite contaminants of cancer-causing benzene, arsenic, lead, petroleum, tetrachloroethylene (PCE), and other volatile organic compounds. King also had valid concerns about the costs and safety of clean up, especially when excavating at a depth to allow for an underground garage. Not only are there concerns with soil disturbance as it relates to the community’s water, but there are also concerns about air quality of so much contaminated soil from the site and then driven through the areas and neighborhoods to a qualified landfill.
I had a hard time stomaching the one-sided attacks by Marchand, and I feel very discouraged by the Livermore’s council members, especially Mayor Bob Woerner, who disrespect anyone who voices a different opinion from their opinions. Despite the community voicing housing as a least favorable priority during the downtown improvement workshops that were held a few years ago, the City Council bought the former Lucky land using affordable housing funds without considering alternatives. I wonder if they feel that they have to continually justify their decision despite whatever new information surfaces. Will this downward spiral just continue to downgrade our community because of their pride to not admit that they should have looked at alternatives years ago, and therefore, don’t want to look at alternatives now or in the future?