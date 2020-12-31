Fritz Redeker, Livermore
If you fail to plan, you’re planning to fail.
That sums up the approach the Alameda County Planning Department has taken in regard to expanding renewable energy in North Livermore Valley. The planning department is working with private energy companies to convince policy makers that two utility scale solar power plants should be constructed on land reserved for agriculture before undertaking an analysis and mapping of the appropriate locations, if any, for these massive solar facilities in rural areas of the county.
Two years ago, planning staff in Contra Costa County advised its Board of Supervisors on how much renewable energy (solar, wind, biomass, biogas) could be generated within the county, how much that might cost, and what were the constraints and tradeoffs. The county then created standards and guidelines, along with designating specific areas, for utility scale solar plants in rural areas.
What Contra Costa County did is the exact opposite of what is occurring in Alameda County today. Contra Costa County got it right. Alameda County is creating a crisis in North Livermore Valley. Residents should not have to consider hiring legal counsel and filing a lawsuit to force their own county to follow its general plan and zoning code.
We need our new Supervisor David Haubert to bring common sense to the planning process. He needs to press the pause button the Aramis and Sunwalker solar projects.
A sound plan for expanding renewable energy in the county should be developed prior to the review of these massive facilities. Otherwise, we will destroy hundreds of acres of productive agricultural land and open space used by wildlife including threatened species in North Livermore Valley without knowing that there were other locations in the county for solar power plants that would not have caused grave environmental damage.