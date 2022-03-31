Patricia Munro, Livermore
1. By the time you read this, Livermore Reads Together will have ended. This year’s book, The Reason I Jump: The Inner Voice of a Thirteen-Year-Old Boy with Autism by Naoki Higashida, was the catalyst for so many programs on autism, on the meaning of differences, and how together we create communities that include everyone. Here’s a shout-out to Friends of the Library for sponsoring Livermore Reads Together, to our awesome Library staff for curating such thoughtful programs, and to all who participated in any way. Thank you all for making our community better!
2. Good News! The Library Meeting Rooms are open for meetings again! Starting Friday, April 1, 2022, you can sign up for a meeting room at the Civic Center Library for rooms available starting Monday, April 11, 2022. Meeting room reservations can be made by calling (925) 373-5599, emailing lrooms@livermore.lib.ca.us, or by visiting the Administration Office of the Livermore Public Library. Additional information related to meeting room reservations, policies, and procedures can be found on the Library’s website at https://www.livermorelibrary.net/about-us/meeting-rooms-exhibit-space.
3. Voting for the 2022 Livermore Water Conservation Art Contest Winner closes on April 3! Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LivArtContest to vote. This annual competition features artwork by K - 12th grade Livermore students that explains the importance of water and shows the vital role water conservation plays in our daily lives. This year’s theme, "Water's Journey,” gives entrants the opportunity to show how Livermore's drinking water travels from the Sierra Nevada's mountaintops to our taps. Finalists’ art will be displayed in downtown Livermore this May for "Drinking Water Awareness Month" and will be recognized at the April 25th City Council meeting.
Vineyard 2.0 Begins work with a Crash! Demolition of existing structures at the Vineyard project site began this week. When construction ends in Summer 2023, the site will offer permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness, a housing resource center, and facilities for Open Heart Kitchen's food and meal services. This project is the result of much collaboration and is such an important model for how we create community by supporting everyone—wherever they are in their life’s journey.