David Furst, Livermore
In the Thursday, August 17 edition of The Independent, Larry Altman wrote about the Funeral Home approved by the Board of Supervisors to be built outside of the Urban Growth Boundary. While the article was, in general, very well written, there were two misstatements that needed to be corrected. First, and most importantly, he stated that some of the members of Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOV) were also involved in litigation to relocate Eden Housing. FOV has Not taken a position on Eden Housing. Any member of FOV is free to take a position on this issue, but they do so as individuals and do not represent FOV. Less important, he again erroneously stated that this project “will be the first cemetery established in Alameda County in 100 years”. The Five Pillars Cemetery nearby on Laughlin Road was established in the 1990s.