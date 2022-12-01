Alan Marling, Livermore
The California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) will soon vote on a proposal, which will kill our rooftop solar industry. We should be incentivizing this critical piece of green infrastructure. The CPUC instead wants to turn rooftop solar into a luxury item. Why? Because they and Governor Newsom, who appoints them, do exactly what PG&E tells them. Big-utility companies want to monopolize power and believe solar should only be produced in solar farms. We’ll need those too, but there are no good reasons (and only one bad one: greed) to snuff out the rooftop solar industry. I will list the CPUC commissioners, so we know exactly who is selling out our future to pad PG&E’s short-term profits: