Eric Dillie, Livermore
The downtown commercial and residential project being constructed on the former Groth property is looking good. It would look even better when being viewed from an open space or park perspective, as opposed to being viewed from an apartment stoop. Money and politics have been the driving forces for downtown development since the 1990’s. Generally, this has been working for Livermore up to this point; after all, I think most agree that the Downtown Livermore experience is fantastic. Now it seems as if money and politics are working against the city with the Eden Housing development. Not one person disputes that moving the project to another site would be complicated, require creative problem solving, and possibly cost more money. However, considering this is a once in a generation development, the effort and cost is certainly worth it.