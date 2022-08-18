Matt Sullivan, Pleasanton 

On July 19, the Pleasanton City Council approved a Taxpayer Subsidy Plan for Costco and the Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone. The Council disregarded that the traffic mitigation infrastructure costs had ballooned from a 2018 estimate of $21 million to the actual 2022 contractor bid of almost $34 million. The city has agreed to pay $24 million in taxpayer subsidies to Costco, a $100 billion corporation, with this deal. While many will cheer, the public needs to understand the sordid details behind this.