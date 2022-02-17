Richard Andrews, Livermore
For as long as I can remember, and I'm 80, the saying, "The devil is in the details", has been proven to be true. And our Clown Council's mishandling of the Zoning issue, regarding the parking for the proposed hotel outside the LEGALLY DESIGNATED DOWNTOWN CORE is another example of this fact. Yep. They violated the details of their own zoning laws!
They wrote the laws, then ignored them! The former Pool Supply lot is NOT in the Downtown Core which is where it must be located if it is to be used for hotel parking, as required by their own Zoning laws. They are ignoring those laws. The term "Chutzpah!" seems to apply here. I hope the voters remember this in November.
Clearly Zoning ordinances were violated. Apparently, to Ringmaster Woerner and his cadre, those laws don't apply if the detail interferes with their juggernaut project.
Junior Ringmaster, City Manager Marc Roberts, danced around the "detail of zoning", claiming: While the parking location was outside the designated and codified Downtown Core, the fact that the people were turning their cars over to the valet at the hotel, which is in the required Downtown Core, makes the question (ignoring zoning laws) inapplicable. A clear violation of the DSP designation of land use that seems to not have bothered him. Details Mr. Roberts! Details.
Finally, when Presidio couldn't build the REQUIRED underground garage within the hotel, the Council loaned $1.9M of our tax dollars to them to correct the blunder. It's reasonable for a development company with a profitable project to get a good bank loan. So why us?
My late economics professor (Dr. MarcusTool) used to point out on exams. "Details, details, details. It is all about the details." None of the above performers would have passed Dr. Tool's exams. Time and again, our Council has dropped the ball, ignored agreements and citizen complaints about this whole fiasco. We need a new broom to "sweep clean".