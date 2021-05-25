Susan Mayall, Livermore
I have read all the reports available on the Eden Housing project proposed for Downtown Livermore, and have considered the issues carefully. My background and the experience of living in many cities have persuaded me that the decision to go ahead with the present plans would show a complete lack of vision and be a grave mistake.
In addition, the council has been less than frank about its proceedings and intentions. Public input has been ignored. I voted for our present Mayor against my better judgement, partly because of his experience as opposed to his opponent, but largely because he talked about the win-win possibility. We heard no more about it.
I owned and operated Goodenough Books for 23 years and have been involved in many city enterprises. Have been a citizen of Livermore for 50 years.