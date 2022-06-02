Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
The Livermore City's approval of the DDLA agreement with Eden Housing is not a prudent business decision and ignores real opportunities to find a better project for the Livermore community.
The agreement requires the City to loan Eden $7.8 million to acquire the property, to pay Eden over $5 million to build a small park in between the project’s two tall, wall-like apartment structures, and to commit itself to over $4 million to clean-up the existing soil and soil vapor contamination at the property.
Why doesn't the City of Livermore and its brilliant staff just go ahead with contracting the building of the too-big, mislocated low-income housing development itself and save all the above millions to go toward construction and then rent out to qualified Livermore residents of long standing who need the housing without the high cost of Eden and lack of tenant control by Livermore. The costs would be lower without intermediary Eden, and the tenants can be chosen with criteria by Livermore as owner. After all, who is going to set rental rates and what criteria will determine who lives there -- children/grandchildren of long-time Livermore citizens, outsiders, or singles, marrieds without kids, married with kids, divorced, old, young, WHO?
Better done by Livermore itself and control remain with us vs giving Eden this extremely valuable land.