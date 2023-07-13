July 10 Airport,
Trish Fuzesy, Pleasanton
The latest revision of the Airport Leasing and Development Policy is an encouraging step in the right direction, for it now incorporates specific guidelines from the 2010-058 Resolution. City of Pleasanton leaders must be thanked for writing to Livermore to raise serious concerns about significant omissions in earlier drafts of this policy, and thanks go to the Livermore City leaders for taking some of the input suggested.
I share the same frustration expressed by others about how public comments on earlier policy drafts were ignored and dismissed by airport staff. Reviewing the public’s comments shows that many people made the same suggestions as made by Pleasanton leadership, but these same suggestions from the public were dismissed with “Comment noted. No specific alternative language or deletions provided.”
This is a dramatic example of how the public voice is being ignored. In the very process claimed to provide for public input, what actually happened was minimizing and inaction. This is consistent with how staff handles noise complaints: minimizing and inaction (another huge issue for another time).
My biggest concern with this policy draft is that public participation is still missing in airport development planning until too late in the process. As written now, the public is kept in the dark and will not learn of any new development plans until an MOU is presented to the Livermore City Council at a meeting for approval. There is no requirement for public notice or participation until a plan is largely a done deal. Staff will have spent many weeks or months negotiating development details without public knowledge or input.
Livermore airport operations directly impact all residents living in the Tri-Valley. Airport noise and safety concerns are regional issues affecting everyone who lives and works here. Why is airport development planning being done behind closed doors and kept secret from the nearly 250,000 residents living in the Tri-Valley area?
This must change. I urge you to return this Policy to staff and instruct them to continue working on it until requirements for public notification and opportunities for participation are added earlier in the process.