Why am I still writing Letters to the Editor about the Affordable Housing project on the old Lucky Supermarket site that Eden Housing may be building? Because the suggestion that a better affordable housing project could be built if the housing was moved from the Lucky site to the north side of Railroad Ave threatens the City’s power position … even after two counselors were defeated for reelection for advocating a previous City plan that was clearly inferior.
Why doesn’t the City defend their plan in response to the voters’ unrest about the housing?’ The City “knows” that they have a “pat hand” public discussion that would only increase Citizen unrest.
Just consider Citizens’ Letters; only ones from Sept. 23, 2021.
Mary Ann Brent raised the issue of toxic waste under the project. The Water Board has labeled the City’s proposed cleanup “neither appropriately justified nor acceptable”.
Jim Hutchens wrote that Staff said the toxicity was a “non-issue”, “propaganda”. The Council debunked the toxic waste under the affordable housing. Now the Board is investigating!
Carol Silva has suggested that there may be more landowners who want to sell because some businesses may be closing due to COVID-19.
Sophia Schafer wrote that “… if the new location provides more units, would not the
County deem this a good thing and continue to support” the Citizen suggested project?
Rich Buckley, decades long Livermore realtor, suggests the City should learn something from its disastrous Legacy project on First and L.
Citizens are begging. Change the plan.