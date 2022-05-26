Marcus Libkind, Livermore
Long ago the citizens of Livermore should have been given the opportunity to vote on whether they were in favor or against the current Eden Project in downtown. The City Council has not permitted that to happen.
The project has been on hold, pending the outcome of ongoing litigation, until the City Council meeting of May 24 when the Council voted to authorize the City Manager to execute amended documents that permit the Eden Project to go forward.
It makes no sense for the Council to accelerate the Eden Project. In fact, doing so puts the citizens of Livermore at risk of losing millions of dollars or at best recovery over many years. Save Livermore Downtown has sued to stop the Eden Project, and if successful, Eden Housing will have years to repay a $7.8 million loan and the City may lose $5 million that they pay Eden to develop the park. The City Council has not met their fiduciary responsibility to the citizens of Livermore. They have jeopardized funds that could be used for affordable housing in a number of other locations within Livermore.
What is as disturbing or maybe more disturbing is that the City Council has hamstrung the next Council that may look quite different come the November election. Maybe that is why they have proceeded as they have done on May 24.
While the City has never given the citizens the opportunity to vote on the Eden Project, the November election of a new Mayor and two council members will be a referendum on the project given that it will be at the center of the issues. By going ahead with the Eden Project at this time. their intent may well have been to hamstring a new council from working towards a more inclusive alternative to the Eden project, and at the same time jeopardizing city finances.
Shame on you City Council. This is another reason I will vote for Mony Nop and the those running for council seats in Districts 1 and 2 that oppose the myopic thinking of the current Council.