Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
I am very disappointed that the City Council approved the Eden Housing Project, which will occupy the last of available land in our core downtown. This should be reserved as open space with park, sitting areas with benches, playground for the community's children, picnicking, and just enjoying the ambience of a beautiful park nestled in the heart of downtown. Instead, we are going to have very tall housing units with not enough parking and a much reduced open area for a park. I am all for affordable housing, as everyone deserves a decent and safe place to call home, but surely with some critical thinking and additional planning, the Council could come up with a housing plan that does not take away the only downtown space available for a destination park to be enjoyed by the entire community and the many visitors to our wine country.