Ben Barrientos, Livermore
It's difficult to write a letter on this subject. I've read many articles opposing the redefined, restructured, reformulated, and altered development of downtown. I've attended several planning commission meetings and witnessed the planners misinterpret the actual plans the public voted for. I don't know what can change the thinking of the City Council members. Listening to the public, for them, doesn't seem to work. Presenting facts and logical alternatives doesn't work.
I was a teacher in the "good ole days." On my salary, I could buy a house in the Bay Area. Today, a teacher's starting salary is $45K in some school districts. Even two teachers together couldn't afford a house in Livermore or anywhere in the area.
Again, I'll make a pitch for moving the housing development to the north side of Railroad Avenue. More units could be built and we'd have more space for the central park. The area wouldn't look like a canyon. You can get an idea how it would look by looking at the impact the Legacy project is developing.
City Council members, listen to your constituents, the people of Livermore — not the developers.