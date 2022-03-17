Yolanda Meider, Livermore
I am opposed to the Eden Downtown Housing Plan, but not affordable housing. The Eden plan will ruin the charm of our downtown. Here are the concerns:
1) The 4-story buildings opposite the Legacy Apartments on L Street are too high. They and the proposed 5-level parking garage at the southeast corner of L Street and Veterans Way will create two canyons, one on L Street and one on Veterans Way.
2) The narrow park between the two monstrous Eden buildings will be seen as space for the apartment renters, not the public. The site on which the Eden apartments are located should be a grand, destination park for residents and visitors.
3) Parking for Eden residents and the hotel does not meet city standards. Those circling the downtown looking for a parking stall will create traffic congestion in the center of town.
4) The buildings do not meet the city’s design standards. Their massive walls, with no individual balconies or porches to offer separation between units, provide a monotonous exterior.
5) So much for housing for the workforce.
It’s critical that we elect new council members who will pursue relocating Eden Housing, the win-win solution that was promised two years ago before the last election, but not delivered. Mony Nop, who strongly supports moving the Eden project, would be an excellent candidate for mayor. We also need a candidate from District 1, and another from District 2.
Please step forward. You could bring integrity back to our council. If the council were representing the citizens, it would solve problems, not create them.