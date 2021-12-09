Greg Scott, Livermore
"The paradox of education is precisely this - that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated." (James Baldwin)
In the Mailbox letter, "Striking a Chord for Education," in The Independent on Dec. 2, author Owen Brovont adeptly mimics the invective propaganda of the Manhattan Institute and the American Enterprise Institute about educating students on America's long, intrinsically racist past that is carried to the present. This diatribe is also congruent with the incendiary venom of Tucker Carlson's June 25, 2021, show on the same issue on Fox News.
"How many Americans know that the claim that anti-racism is harmful to white people is one of the basic mantras of white-supremacist ideology?" (Ibram Kendi, "The Mantra of White Supremacy," The Atlantic, Nov. 30, 2021).
As a result of these right-wing institutes' insidious ideologies on this topic, former President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order in September 2020 on critical race theory, which has been, thankfully and healthily, rescinded.
"Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of man who can fabricate it." (Hannah Arendt, "The Origins of Totalitarianism," 1951).
Is it any wonder that the voting rights bill, H.R. 1, the For the People Act, has not passed the U.S. Congress in this dark climate?
To the African American, Latino/Latina, Indigenous American, Asian, Pacific Islander, White and students of all races and cultures at Las Positas College and everywhere, here is a Langston Hughes poem: "What happens to a dream deferred? / Does it dry up / like a raisin in the sun? / Or fester like a sore - / And then run? / Does it stink like rotten meat? / Or crust and sugar over - / like a syrupy sweet? / Maybe it just sags / like a heavy load. / Or does it explode?"
Others and I envision a more equitable world. It is from "...the experience of structured marginalization that critical race theory was born." (Patricia Williams, "How Not to Talk About Race," The Nation, Nov. 1/8, 2021). Please follow Martin Luther King, Junior's advice: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.