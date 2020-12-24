Phyllis Couper, Pleasanton
In response to the editorial “Choose Unity over Unfounded Accusations.”
If Congressman Eric Swalwell is innocent of the accusations of association with a Chinese spy, there would be no news items or discussions about it.
His photograph with the woman is widely distributed. Why didn't he dismiss any involvement with her from the very beginning if he is a leader? And yes, the country needs unity, not baseless attacks such as levied against President Trump for the last four years.