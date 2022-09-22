Charles Margiotta, Livermore
I find it entertaining to read the multiple letters to the editor regarding “January 6th” and “missing documents from Mar-a-Lago.” These same people who are afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome voted in President Biden and his Democratic disciples in Congress, who have managed to bring us an open southern border, runaway inflation, soaring interest rates and a tanking stock market in less than two years. Rest assured that Jimmy Carter will now be known as the second worst President of the last 50 years.