Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Please mark your calendars! The Alameda County biosolids processing facility appeal is extended to June 2 starting at 10 a.m. Biosolids sludge (fecal matter with water removed) contains heavy metals, lead, mercury, asbestos, concentrated pesticides, pharmaceuticals, flame retardants and other industrial compounds, as well as PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls, which are cancer causing chemicals) and PFAs (per and polyfluoroalkyl substances that are toxic at low concentrations — parts per trillion).
This project will produce biosolids composting that is not allowed to be used in Alameda County and does not count towards reducing any of the county or state recycling goals. There is a 15-year capacity for organic green waste (lawn clippings, apple cores, etc.) in Alameda County at three large, existing organic composting facilities. Therefore, there is no need for a biosolids facility that can only sell its product in the Central Valley.
Biosolids from all Alameda County Waste Water Treatment Plants combined is approximately 300 tons per day on average. We can dispose of all of our county biosolids and remain well within a maximum daily total tonnage of 500 tons. The appeal and a Sierra Club resolution included up to 500 tons per day maximum, which is more than sufficient to meet all County Waste Water daily needs. Further, this is a conditional use permit; the county is under no obligation to approve ANY project.
The air impacts associated with the project are significant and unavoidable in a non-attainment air basin. Hospitalizations directly related to air pollutants in the Tri-Valley rose substantially in the last decade. Premature deaths due to air pollution rose from 2,600 in 1990 to 8,300 in 2015; asthma emergency room visits rose from 1,000 in 1990 to 3,400 in 2015. The number one priority must be the protection of infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly, immune-compromised people and those suffering from asthma, heart and lung diseases, whose health will be further endangered for decades if tonnage is increased.
While the county may feel obligated to meet in-county biosolids disposal needs, the county is under no obligation to meet the biosolids disposal needs of other counties, especially when the project will add significant and unavoidable air Impacts in a non-attainment air basin, jeopardizing the health of east county residents. Join me in asking the supervisors to reject the project or limit the project to 500 tons per day maximum. Our families' health is at risk!