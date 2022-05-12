Alan Marling, Livermore
The county level of government is often overlooked but extremely important. For instance, the Alameda County Sheriff’s office has a budget of $440 million (as reported by KTVU in 2020). Though the Sheriff manages this vast amount of public funds, this will be the first time in my memory I will have the opportunity to vote for the office.
There’s an undemocratic tradition in Alameda County for a sheriff to resign, appoint a replacement, and for him to be rubber-stamped by the County Supervisors. Then no one runs against him.
Finally, we have a choice. If you want my advice for how to vote, pick JoAnn Walker and Yesenia Sanchez in any combination for your first and second ranked choices. Then vote for Pamela Price first for Alameda County DA.