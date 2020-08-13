The Livermore City Council this week had a productive discussion about the proposed solar-power installations along Livermore Avenue north of I-580. Public comment was about 50/50 pro and con for the proposal. I believe all the comments recognized the importance of renewable energy as our planet warms, but the “cons” made the point that Alameda County should not be approving these types of projects without having a policy in place as guidance. The county began work on the policy in 2011. It is long overdue.
This is a bit of an odd situation. The permits will be decided by a three-person board appointed by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. Since there is no policy there is little to guide them in the decision-making process.
The County Planning Board has made some interesting pronouncements. One is that “solar farms” are deemed to be equivalent to wind farms. I consider this to be a rather ridiculous conclusion. Other than both producing electricity, they are quite different. Wind farms are vertical with a very small footprint while solar farms have a low profile and cover substantial area. Wind farms have impacted bird and bat populations while solar farms tend to impact terrestrial creatures and plant life. In my view this declaration allowed the county to avoid its obligation to do the serious work of developing a policy.
It was my impression from the council meeting that the city will draft a letter informing the county that it needs to develop a policy before approving projects that are so substantive. There are good arguments on both sides of this issue, but I think the council focused on the appropriate issue. The county needs to do a better job of doing things the proper way. It is a shame they have squandered almost 10 years, leaving interested parties in the lurch when a decision should be forthcoming.