Jim Cook, Pleasanton
I am writing in favor of a new county records access policy — more in keeping with the sensible policy adopted by Santa Clara County in 2018. Alameda County needs to eliminate the official public records online portal. The clerk-recorder’s office does not have the staff to ensure that protected persons remain protected or that the online information is even current/correct. There also should be another layer of security for the county property tax lookup portal.
Within the last year I know of at least two individuals in protected classes whose information was breached. Additionally, a 25-year Tri-Valley resident has been hounded mercilessly by house flippers and real estate agents since property records were recorded that indicated that a family member had died. Even though she lives on a private street, strangers have come to the door and some weird house flipper … sent numerous unwanted letters/cards. He even trespassed to take a photo of her home and make a postcard of it. She referred the matter to an attorney.
The internet may be convenient, but it poses real threats. Public record access needs to be handled responsibly. Every government entity also should be aware of the widespread hacking and security breaches. Cybersecurity is an oxymoron.