David Jonas, Livermore
The Independent’s coverage of the potential expansion of Livermore’s UGB to East of Greenville has omitted some critical facts and exaggerated others, resulting in a highly skewed narrative.
David Jonas, Livermore
The Independent’s coverage of the potential expansion of Livermore’s UGB to East of Greenville has omitted some critical facts and exaggerated others, resulting in a highly skewed narrative.
Amplified by a chorus of fearmongering letters to the editor and public comments at City Council meetings, this narrative appears more geared toward breeding animus towards Council than informing the public.
On July 27, Council voted to fund an EIR to assess expanding the UGB, following an April vote to add East of Greenville to the General Plan update. The EIR was not sprung on the community at the July meeting, as opponents claim.
Opponents advocate for three alternatives: (1) Proceed directly to a vote without an EIR; (2) Refocus the EIR on growth opportunities within instead of outside the UGB; and (3) Scuttle the plan altogether.
(With characteristic hyperbole, the Independent stated the 7/27 meeting featured “repeated calls from residents… to vote against the EIR plan.” Five residents spoke up.)
In fact:
CEQA requires an EIR to accompany a referendum to expand the UGB.
A separate EIR is already planned to evaluate growth potential within the UGB.
UGB expansion opponents have likened the East of Greenville initiative to housing developers’ prior failed efforts to build outside the UGB. This is a false comparison that ignores the following:
The vision for East of Greenville includes open space, agriculture, greenbelt and other natural elements. It will not be the Dublin-like sprawl that expansion opponents portray.
Housing development will be explicitly forbidden East of Greenville.
Alameda County currently administers East of Greenville. Unless the City annexes this area, the County may choose to allow development there, without input from Livermore voters and with much more lax permitted use standards than the city enforces (e.g. Lupin Way’s junkyard motif).
The East of Greenville expansion concept originated from the city’s General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC), whose members either live or work in Livermore and represent our community’s interests, not those of developers.
Livermore has nearly consumed its industrial space capacity inside the UGB and must look elsewhere to meet long-term commercial growth requirements.
Given how much Livermore has changed since the UGB was established in 2002, the city should explore all options – including looking outside the UGB -- to accommodate the commercial growth that will keep Livermore thriving. An EIR is mandated and will allow the voters to make an informed decision on this vital issue.
