Antoinette Foxworthy, Livermore
Words matter, Mr. President.
I’m disgusted by your cavalier attitude and comments at the rally in Ohio the other day regarding COVID -19 when you stated, “It affects virtually nobody.”
Contrary, it affects almost everybody. This pandemic has had more effect on my fellow Americans than possibly anything we have or will see in our lifetimes.
Here are some statistics about who it has affected in the U.S.
201,000 people have died. Some of these were the primary wage earners, care givers, role models, or friends. Regardless, all of these lives mattered to someone. Also affected are their family and friends struggling with their loss.
More than 18 million people are out of work, plus at least seven million are only working only part time. What about their families and their bills?
More than 20 million may lose their employer paid medical insurance. How is that not affecting those families?
290 million kids are out of school. Have you sat in the home of a parent who is trying to teach their children while also trying to work from home? It doesn’t work. How are these people not affected?
$3 trillion dollars has been added to our debt. Who do you think will have to pay for that? We all will be affected.
$355 billion loss in travel spending in the U.S. These are people affected.
More than 1,000 healthcare workers are dead. Are our medical personnel not important during a pandemic?
A third of the population is working from home. Aren’t they affected?
41 percent of businesses were temporarily closed. They were affected.
100,000 small businesses will close permanently. How will they recover? They are affected.
40 percent of populations report anxiety and depression due to COVID-19. Their mental health is affected by this pandemic.
19 percent of child abuse charges are from school personnel. There is no reporting now from the closed schools. These kids are affected.
Double digit increases in domestic-violence calls. These people are affected.
This is just a small sampling of the effects of this pandemic on my fellow Americans. Bottom line, contrary to what you spewed at that crowded, non-distanced Ohio rally, almost everyone is affected by this pandemic. You stand on the biggest pulpit in America and you carelessly shout, “It affects virtually nobody.” How dare you.
These people matter. We all matter. Shame on you for dismissing us as “virtually nobody.”