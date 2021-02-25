Alan Burnham, Livermore
You’ve heard about herd immunity, but do you know what’s behind the curtain?
Here is the math.
Remember exponential growth? If the exponent is positive, new cases increase; if it is negative, new cases decline; if it is zero, new cases are constant. But what is the exponent? It is simply the average number of people an infected person infects minus one.
Before social controls, the average person infected about 4 other people. Social controls have reduced the transmission rate (Rt) to between 0.8 and 1.5 over time as people got more and less careful. The average Rt from last March through early January was about 1.1, so controls were about 70% effective. That gives an average growth coefficient of 0.1 (i.e., 1.1-1).
Obviously, close to zero is not good enough. We really need a growth coefficient of -0.2 or less (Rt < 0.8) for COVID to die out. Fortunately, as more people recover or get vaccinated, the Rt will drop by the fraction of nominally immune people, and that is where we are now.
There are nearly 30 million confirmed cases, but the true number is about four times larger due to asymptomatic cases and ones too mild to bother getting tested. So about 120 million now have natural immunity (at least for a while). Nearly 65 million people have been vaccinated, but some not twice or have not developed the full immunity, and some might be in the 120 million. So perhaps another 45 million are nominally immune by vaccination. That means a total of about 165 million, or half the population, is nominally immune. Let’s say 90% immune.
Combining the effects of immunity and social distancing reduces Rt to 4´0.5´(1-0.7)/0.9=0.7, which is about equal to the most recent Rt value of 0.8 reported by Harvard. This explains why the number of cases is falling so fast now.
However, we don’t know how long immunity lasts, and we don’t want to wear masks forever. Also, the more cases floating around, the greater chance for a more transmissible variant. To achieve herd immunity, we want Rt to be less than 0.8 without social distancing. For 90% vaccination effectiveness, the critical value is 82%, because then Rt=4´(1-0.82)/0.9=0.8.
They are not a problem now, but as natural immunity wanes, too many anti-vaxers would threaten both the health and economy of others, which is a rather selfish view of freedom.