Alan Marling, Livermore

It’s a bad sign when the CPUC is moving to block churches from building solar on their own roofs, during an energy crisis. The California Public Utilities Commission consists of Governor Newsom’s appointees. They are supposed to supervise companies like PG&E, but instead have consistently done all they can to enrich the corporation, at the cost of sanity and safety. No big surprise as Gavin Newsom has received hundreds of thousands in PAC money from PG&E and has let the company get away with murder.