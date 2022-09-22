Thomas Soules, Livermore
A letter last week made the point that while 8,000 signatures were obtained for the referendum, there were 45,000 folks who did not sign the referendum. I guess they thought those 45,000 voters were for the city plan. Actually, in my own collecting of signatures, 85 % of the folks I approached signed the referendum. Others had an even higher percentage. Nancy Mulligan said 100 % of the folks she approached signed the referendum. We only approached maybe 9,000 folks. If the same percentages applied and we had approached all 53,000 eligible voters, 45,000 would have signed our petitions. We are good, but not that good. We did not go around to all the voters. If my experience is any indication, everyone I approached wanted the low-income housing moved to a different site.