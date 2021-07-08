Jean King, Save Livermore Downtown member
As a last resort, Save Livermore Downtown has filed a lawsuit to halt the implementation of the Eden Housing plan.
This action was necessary because the Livermore City Council did not engage with citizens to consider alternatives to the flawed Eden plan.
We have communicated to the City Council and Eden Housing our desire to meet at the earliest possible moment to find acceptable alternatives to the current plan and avoid the necessity of the lawsuit.
The fact is that Livermore residents oppose the flawed Eden housing plan by a 4 to 1 majority. The poll which demonstrates this opposition, conducted by respected David Binder Research, can be reviewed at www.savelivermoredowntown.com/voter-survey.
The plan had changed dramatically since it was shown to the public in 2018 and has inadequate park space and parking, massive 4-story structures, and none of the promised affordable housing for teachers, firefighters and police. These bait and switch tactics are not acceptable.
Alternative proposals could have provided more park space, more parking, teacher housing, and 100 additional affordable housing units. But they were not considered.
Not only did the City Council approve the project over public opposition, but in its rush to judgement, it violated California environmental quality laws and Livermore’s Downtown Specific Plan.
We urgently hope that the City Council and Eden Housing will agree to meet with stakeholders as soon as possible to create a plan that works for all of us.