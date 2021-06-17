Chris Bronis, Livermore
I am very concerned that before his election last September, Mayor Bob Woerner stated that he would carefully assess moving the Eden Housing development across Railroad Avenue to the north. In his words, this was a win-win. Affordable housing would be provided in addition to a large park that would be created on the site that Eden had vacated. The Park would become a gathering place for the whole community. Many citizens voted for Woerner as a result.
However, before Woerner was sworn into office as mayor, he put together a workshop to discuss the Eden Housing project. He aggressively pushed for council members to support placing the housing units on the proposed Lucky site without investigating the relocation of this project across the street.
Having called Livermore our home for over 35 years, we’ve applauded the efforts of our previous administration’s careful planning, which has transformed our downtown area as one of the most attractive in the entire Bay Area. The current administration's plans now threaten that as their plans will bring more traffic and gridlock to the downtown area. The mayor and his friends want to build 3 and 4 story buildings where the welcoming park should be. This will forever change the landscape of our town.
There are alternative plans that need to be considered, as we believe a large majority of our citizens do not want the Eden Housing development to proceed as currently drawn up and we ask the Mayor and City Council to listen to the citizens of Livermore on establishing the affordable housing offsite and create a true win-win as Mayor Woerner indicated.