Even though it was more than 45 years ago, I easily recall my last year of high school and the terrible anxiety that arose from the realization that I would soon be thrust into the outside world as an adult. I had little money for college and no ready job prospects at the time. I also lived with my parents in a small town with minimal opportunity for persons of my age group. I was, like the majority of my compadres, worried as hell. This problem has existed for as long as America itself and will continue unless we act.
My proposal is that the government rebrands the CCC program at the federal, state and municipal levels. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) was a work-relief program that gave millions of young men employment on environmental projects during the Great Depression. Considered by many to be one of the most successful of Roosevelt’s New Deal programs, the CCC planted more than three billion trees and constructed trails and shelters in more than 800 parks nationwide during its nine years of existence.
My name for this program would be the American National Service. It would be mandatory for all young adults who completed or departed high school (either expelled or voluntarily departed.) Like the military draft, each would receive a notification to report to a local processing center for testing and assignment. If they had already been accepted to an institution of higher learning or occupational training facility, they would be deferred until completion of the course of study.
At the processing center, each would be evaluated as to their abilities (based on high school record, physical condition and testing) and offered several options for their service. Service would last one year plus any additional time required for task training. If they decided to accept a local assignment, then they could still reside with their families. If they select a state or federal job, they would travel to a site residence, receive training and perform their assigned duties. Each would work for a year and be paid at the current minimum wage level.
For this initiative to be activated, it will require one political idealist to start the ball rolling. Any takers?