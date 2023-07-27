Carol Garberson, Livermore
Populations of birds, butterflies and other pollinators are plummeting for several reasons.
Most important are the widespread use of blanket pesticide spraying and the lack of native plants in landscaping. Butterflies need nectar plants for the adults, but their caterpillars require specific native plants with which they evolved. Typical residential and municipal landscaping includes few, if any, native plants and, as a result, are sterile deserts for caterpillars. No native plants, no caterpillars and no butterflies -- and also no birds! Baby birds require thousands of soft bodied, nutritious caterpillars in just the 2 weeks before leaving the nest. All too often, our gardens and lawns offer none.
Here’s a fun fall activity: work with friends and neighbors to create “pollinator pathways” throughout our neighborhoods by planting at least some native plants. You don’t have to replace your entire yard with natives. Replace plants you aren’t fond of, remove sections of lawn, plant natives in pots and window boxes. This fall will be a great time to start planting more natives, which use less water and require no fertilizers or insecticide sprays.
Calscape.org is an excellent source of information on native plants, including size, water and sun requirements, nurseries that carry them and the number of caterpillars supported by each.
Bringingbackthenatives.net has virtual tours of and talks about native plant use in landscaping.
I’d also like to challenge folks to try taking a year off from having pest control companies spray their yards with pesticides which sterilize your yard, killing all insects in it, as well as any bees and butterflies hit by drift or unfortunate enough to feed from the sprayed plants. Pesticides deprive birds of essential parts of their diets. Instead, spot-spray if you have a serious problem.
You can use cockroach traps, sweep down cobwebs, use organic methods of controlling earwigs and snails and save money!
Enjoy watching nature prosper in your yards. Watching caterpillars eat their host plants, form cocoons (many of which drop to the ground to pupate in the soil and leaf litter so less raking please!) and knowing that you are helping to restore bird and butterfly populations is rewarding at many levels. The result will be less maintenance and raking, lower water use, fewer toxic chemicals in the environment, lower water runoff -- and more butterflies and birds.
We can each make choices that matter! Help create Pollinator Pathways!