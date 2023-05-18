This past week, the ribbon cutting for Avance took place. Avance is an affordable housing community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Built by Mid-Pen, which will also provide ongoing support services, it is the result of partnerships with the City of Livermore, Alameda County, the Regional Center of the East Bay, and community members. It is a model for how to create supportive communities by paying attention to what individuals need to flourish.
Avance consists of a ring of buildings surrounding a common green. Some of the buildings are small apartments, designed for ease of access and use. Some are community spaces for gathering, eating, exercising, and more. All are set up so that residents, caregivers, and guests can interact comfortably.
Avance is one example of how Livermore supports community members. Goodness Village and Vineyard 2.0 (still under construction) are other examples of how considering the needs of specific communities, building spaces that speak to those needs, and providing appropriate, respectful support makes for a stronger, more caring society for us all.
Why? There is, of course, a benefit for the individual. In each case, individuals get the support and security necessary to be able to participate in society to the best of their abilities. In addition, the caregivers of Avance residents are able to share the responsibility of care, thereby giving them time to participate in the life of their communities.
There is another kind of broad cultural benefit, as well. These kinds of intentional communities look at what the individual needs to thrive and works to provide that care. People who live in these communities are given the support they need to grow and also the means to work and to give back to their communities.
Isn’t that what each of us needs as well: support to thrive and the ability to contribute? How would our community change if we worked toward building a society with those principles in mind?