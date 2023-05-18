Trish Munro, Livermore

This past week, the ribbon cutting for Avance took place. Avance is an affordable housing community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Built by Mid-Pen, which will also provide ongoing support services, it is the result of partnerships with the City of Livermore, Alameda County, the Regional Center of the East Bay, and community members. It is a model for how to create supportive communities by paying attention to what individuals need to flourish.