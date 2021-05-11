Owen Brovont, Livermore
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a dagger aimed at the heart of American culture. Its founding premise rests upon several key assertions: that racism is the underlying principle of social organization in America, that it shapes all relationships and institutions, including family structure, the Constitution, application of the law, in the content of education, and that “White Privilege” reigns in America and the western world.
To gather strength in numbers, and to broaden its base, CRT seeks to enroll allies by including topics designed to entice them – for example, those who subscribe to radical elements of the woman’s liberation movement by supporting abortion, opposition to patriarchy, and income equality. President Biden has ordered that Critical Race Theory be taught in all government agencies, including the armed forces, and in all schools that receive government financial support. Ultimately, the Biden presidency is undermining its own stability and is ignoring limitations imposed on the executive branch by the Constitution and in law. Many prominent corporations are assisting in the spread of CRT by requiring employees to attend training sessions.
Critical Race Theory is supported by another anti-white program, The 1619 Project, which asserts that the founding of America, and its subsequent growth, is based upon importation of slaves beginning in 1619 into what became Virginia. Other 1619 polemicists absurdly claim that the economic strength of America was built on the backs of slavery despite historical evidence that the growth of industry in the north demonstrably created the economic wealth and power of America while the contribution of the southern cotton agriculture accounted for possibly as much as 5% of the country’s economy.
Finally, other allies of Critical Race Theory include critics targeting “White Supremacy” and “White Privilege.” Previously, I dealt with the very large differences of beliefs and preferences to be found in the general population which, until the middle of the sixties, lived in “relative peace and harmony.” It would be dishonest not to recognize that divergence in beliefs about race and gender was growing. The society is now severely confused over these very ideas. There are agendas supporting just about any negative claim regarding the social composition of America – nothing is excluded and nothing can be excluded owing to the vast differences in ideologies and the gross subversion generated daily by the Mainstream Media. More on this discussion to follow.