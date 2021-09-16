Owen Brovont - Livermore
Working one’s way through the often-esoteric verbiage of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the 1619 Project is like walking down a crooked path strewn with rocks and boulders – the more you stroll, the greater the likelihood of twisting an ankle or breaking a leg. There are verbal traps buried in CRT and the 1619 Project that are designed to capture one’s attention but require the reader to suspend his common sense and accumulated knowledge of historical reality. It is an intellectual confidence game with the outcome far from serving the best interests of the normally slow organic evolution of culture. Changes wrought in society by force or through subterfuge have often led to confusion, suffering, and long-term misery because of unforeseen outcomes that followed acceptance of specious ideologies like CRT and superficial distorted claims like the 1619 Project. Socialism easily mutates into full-blown Marxism, and Marxism is a totalitarian system where freedom and material abundance are illusions. One need only talk with survivors who lived under the Soviet system until its collapse three decades ago, or privately with a citizen of North Korea or China today – Cuba has spoken recently!
CRT is creeping into K-12 education curricula, into business management, and, thanks to Joe Biden, indoctrination of military personnel. I dispute the overweening claims put forth by the authors and supporters of the Critical Race Theory and the outright falsehoods and distortions of the 1619 Project. What I do not deny is that there is racial prejudice in contemporary American culture, but I point out, with emphasis, that it mostly emanates from academics of the black community and politically allied groups, among whom are many young “educated” white women. I grew up in the fifties and watched racism grow to its present virulence from the mid-sixties onward.
A few responses to my Critical Race Theory Part II article rightfully called me out for soft-selling the idea of social peace and harmony of the times, but as a twelve-year-old in the 50s, racism was not large in my awareness, I was too busy being a kid.
The assertion of American colonialism is not without some modicum of truth, but the comments reflect far less depth of historical knowledge and far more social and political indoctrination that shaped some responder’s experiences and their present perceptions – one generally sees what one is looking for. To be continued.