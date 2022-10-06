Just for the record, the deleted amendments to the county’s 1993 rodeo ordinance (banning flank straps, spurs and “tie-down” calf roping) WOULD NOT HAVE AFFECTED RANCHING/EQUESTRIAN PRACTICES IN THE COUNTY. THEY WERE FOR THE RODEO ARENA ONLY. And, the original proposal had MAJOR support: Alameda County Veterinary Medical Assn., Humane Society Veterinary Medical Assn. (with 1,400 CA members), the East Bay SPCA, Ohlone Humane Society, Hayward Friends of Animals, In Defense of Animals, Humane Farming Association, Action for Animals, Animal Legal Defense Fund, et al.
Here’s hoping the Livermore City Council will do the right thing by these exploited and abused animals. One of these cows suffered a broken leg at the 2004 Livermore Rodeo and had to be euthanized, leaving an orphan. Another suffered a broken neck and prolapsed eyeball at the 2014 Rowell Ranch Rodeo, same sad ending. Again, these are still-lactating BEEF cows, not dairy. As such, they are unused to being handled at all, much less this roughly. And, further stressed by being separated from their still-nursing calves. CLEARLY, SOME STATE RODEO LEGISLATION IS IN ORDER. EMAIL PATTERN FOR ALL:
LIKELY AUTHORS: Senators Nancy Skinner, Steven Glazer, Scott Wiener;
Assembly members Buffy Wicks, Mia Bonta, Ash Kalra
Let them hear from you! Most legislators decide in Oct./Nov. upon which bills to carry in the coming January session. Relatedly, see this prize-winning rodeo documentary short, “Bucking Tradition”: www.buckingtradition.com.