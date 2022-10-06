Eric Mills, Oakland

Just for the record, the deleted amendments to the county’s 1993 rodeo ordinance (banning flank straps, spurs and “tie-down” calf roping) WOULD NOT HAVE AFFECTED RANCHING/EQUESTRIAN PRACTICES IN THE COUNTY. THEY WERE FOR THE RODEO ARENA ONLY. And, the original proposal had MAJOR support: Alameda County Veterinary Medical Assn., Humane Society Veterinary Medical Assn. (with 1,400 CA members), the East Bay SPCA, Ohlone Humane Society, Hayward Friends of Animals, In Defense of Animals, Humane Farming Association, Action for Animals, Animal Legal Defense Fund, et al.