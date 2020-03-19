I was curious how you pick pet of the week? I have the best, most perfect kitty ever. Although she is 7 years old, she is smart, speaks English, and rules my street. The entire block drives around her; she won’t move for anyone. But everyone knows this cat’s demeanor and they honor her presence, not the other way around! She is one character! She learned her name quickly, and it stuck hard: "Baby Kitty!" Sometimes "Helen." No one could ask for a better cat as your friend.