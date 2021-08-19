Robert Taylor, Livermore
Again, a call for vision for our downtown. Detached single-family houses are no longer affordable, even for most of our teachers. The future of housing is clearly visible along Railroad Avenue and now along "L" Street.
Please look ahead. The density of people near the heart of Livermore will be high — very high, compared to the present. We make an irreversible mistake to not plan for an adequate park for these yardless families. They, as well as the rest of us, need a quiet place, out of doors, in the shade under trees, not crowded between apartments. This is a matter of health and well-being. The current city park plan for downtown seems inadequate for this future need.