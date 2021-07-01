Phyllis Couper, Pleasanton
Parents, wake up and storm the school superintendent’s offices.
You cannot afford the option of not getting involved. Action is the answer, and that action involves every parent taking a stand against CRT, Gender AgitProp, and other inappropriate subject matter being placed in the school curriculum. These issues are lifestyles, not educational material, and because they are individual lifestyle choices, and are not curriculum, they have no place in the educational system.
There are other alternatives to educating your children. Note that most school districts lose money when a child is absent. This is a good negotiating point for parents. Some parents are afraid to speak up, but when they don’t, they are condemning all children to social mind bending rather than learning the ABCs. If this is allowed to continue, we will lose our children and this country to the Marxist infiltration already so deep in our culture, our communities, and our government.