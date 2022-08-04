When does the City of Livermore City Clerk Weber tell opponents of the Veterans Park Eden Housing Project that she is not going to honor the signatures on a referendum? When that referendum is formulating? When over 8,000 signatures are being collected? When those signatures are initially being turned into the City of Livermore City Clerk Weber's office?
None of the above. It is only when the City of Livermore City Attorney Alcala's office orchestrates a way to discount the signatures after the signatures have been turned in that the referendum is dishonored. Note that the City of Livermore does not figure out a way for Livermore citizens to have a voice; rather it focuses on Livermore citizens not having a voice when the position involved is counter to the position of the City of Livermore. This is effective "government of the people, by the people, and for the people"?
Characteristically, this is City of Livermore's modus operandi. Witness the Livermore City Council's approval of the Garaventa Hills Project. I spoke on this council meeting agenda issue in 2019 as a matter of record, pointing out that the engineers used an inadequate hydrologic data set for considering an egress and emergency vehicle access route over a drainage. Was I listened to? Of course not.
The opposition to the Garaventa Hills Project took the City of Livermore to court and lost. They appealed and won. The City of Livermore then used taxpayer's money to depublish the ruling. Why? Because the City of Livermore is obsequent to power and money - namely developers. The California State Supreme Court refused, by terse comment, to depublish the Garaventa Hills ruling, which now can be used as precedent in any California development litigation.
The validation of signatures for the referendum opposing the Eden Housing Project has legal precedent. Hopefully, the referendum sponsors will initiate a lawsuit against the City of Livermore - to count the referendum's signatures and to turn them over to the County of Alameda - as a matter of democratic principle above even the downtown Eden Housing Project issue itself. Opposing voices is one thing; having no voice at all is quite another.
Welcome to proto-fascism Livermore! It is apparently already here, as it is trending nationally. At least there are some with the courage to resist it. If that is "bullying" count me in!