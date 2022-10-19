Kerrie Chabot, Dublin 

After a decade of a flawed one-high-school approach, Dan Cherrier was elected to the Dublin School Board. Now, thanks to his influence, Emerald High School is set to open next school year. By electing Dan Cherrier, the community rejected the flawed approach championed by hand-picked appointed board members. This success is the result of a community grassroots effort, which included the election of President Cherrier. The community was compelled to engage when long-serving trustees wouldn’t act on the desires of families and allowed older schools in the west to fall apart, even after years of complaints.