After a decade of a flawed one-high-school approach, Dan Cherrier was elected to the Dublin School Board. Now, thanks to his influence, Emerald High School is set to open next school year. By electing Dan Cherrier, the community rejected the flawed approach championed by hand-picked appointed board members. This success is the result of a community grassroots effort, which included the election of President Cherrier. The community was compelled to engage when long-serving trustees wouldn’t act on the desires of families and allowed older schools in the west to fall apart, even after years of complaints.
There remains much to be done. The job of a school board trustee is to make wise decisions that weave together the interests of students, teachers and the community. Focusing on the needs of students across the district, strong governance that is free from the influences of special interests, fiscal discipline and completing Phases 1 & 2 of Emerald High School are our goals.
We need leadership that responds to the community and can translate their needs into reality. We can’t afford a return to poor governance and lack of accountability that led to overcrowding and poor maintenance of older schools. Re-electing Dan Cherrier is more critical than ever!
Please vote for Dan Cherrier for Area 5 Governing Board Trustee on Nov. 8.