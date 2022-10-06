Alan Burnham, Livermore

A September 22 ad in this newspaper by Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) says that by electing their slate, the new council can and will do whatever it takes to relocate Eden Housing. Make no mistake. Implementing the published SLD plan means a combination of eminent domain to take back the land from Eden Housing and to take other land from unwilling sellers across Railroad Avenue. Their plan will cost $50 million or more in Livermore City funds. Also, such actions would likely spark lawsuits by affordable housing organizations that would cost the City even more money.