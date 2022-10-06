A September 22 ad in this newspaper by Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) says that by electing their slate, the new council can and will do whatever it takes to relocate Eden Housing. Make no mistake. Implementing the published SLD plan means a combination of eminent domain to take back the land from Eden Housing and to take other land from unwilling sellers across Railroad Avenue. Their plan will cost $50 million or more in Livermore City funds. Also, such actions would likely spark lawsuits by affordable housing organizations that would cost the City even more money.
The obvious question is whether, if elected, Mony, Carol, and Ben would take the City down the costly and legally perilous pathway outlined by SLD or whether they would focus on other important issues facing Livermore where they could and should make decisions about future development. All three have told me personally that they would not use eminent domain or spend tens of millions of City funds to relocate Eden Housing, which raises the question of whether or not they would do what is necessary to implement the SLD plan. They have not made that clear publicly, and it is important for them to do so. Or have they changed their mind? Relocating Eden Housing is still a priority on their websites.
Regardless of who is elected next month, the next City Council must abide by state law and court decisions, and every court has ruled against SLD and their surrogates. If a new Council chooses to go down the risky SLD path, don’t be misled that you will get a bigger park. The more likely outcome is a seven-story affordable housing project with no parking built under state law. So, before you buy a pig in a poke, think about who actually understands the law and what the City can and cannot do regarding the Eden Housing project. Voting for the SLD slate is playing with fire.