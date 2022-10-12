Jocelyn Combs, Pleasanton
Perspective matters for Pleasanton’s future progress. Dean Wallace is the best choice for Pleasanton City Council District #1. As a young professional himself, he understands the desire to afford to live in Pleasanton and the challenges young families face. He brings a wealth of experienced collaboration on the very issues challenging Pleasanton today. His ideas are fresh and well laid out on his website. Let’s reclaim our title as the City of Planned Progress. Join me in supporting our future, VOTE Dean Wallace on Nov. 8, 2022! www.deanwallace.com