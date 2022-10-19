John Hogan, Livermore
I’m voting for John Marchand for Mayor.
Governance of our complex community, helping it progress into the Future Livermore, has been the hallmark of John’s leadership. He has worked with our City Planners, City Council and Citizens to the benefit of our community. He has always promoted the welfare of Livermore citizens without fear or favor.
Evidence of this can be seen in civic projects that honor our ranching beginnings, our latest technological achievements, and a future vision of architecture that welcomes, shelters, educates, and entertains our community and our visitors.
This is not easy given our politically active community, nor is Mayor of Livermore an entry level position, for it requires knowledge of all the laws, rules, and regulations in the governance of our city. Experience matters! Under John’s leadership, no one person, group or organization is exempt from their civic obligations to our city.
I grew up in Livermore, have lived the majority of my life since 1959, and found that it is a great place to grow up, to live, to forge a career, and a delightful place to retire. I want it to continue to offer new generations the opportunities that I experienced.
And that is why I’m voting for John Marchand.
