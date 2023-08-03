Linda Milanese, Livermore
Now that you’ve heard Felicia Ziomek’s letter as read by Donna Cabanne at the July 24 Council meeting, you cannot unhear it.
Now that you’ve heard Felicia Ziomek’s letter as read by Donna Cabanne at the July 24 Council meeting, you cannot unhear it.
Now you have possible real evidence about the danger to children from leaded airplane fuel.
Since you’ve heard this possibility, I think you are obligated to hire an independent testing contractor to see if there is any validity to Felicia’s hypothesis.
It can’t be ignored.
We need to know if Livermore’s children are at risk.
