Carol Chargin, Livermore
The controversy continues over the development of downtown Livermore. I recently viewed two side by side plans for the development of downtown Livermore. One plan was the pictorial Measure P map that the citizens of Livermore voted to approve. The other pictorial map was the current plan that Eden Housing is supposed to build. I suggest that the members of the City Council compare the pictorial maps side by side. This Eden Housing plan does not look like the plan the citizens of Livermore voted to approve. Therefore, the controversy. What kind of compromise can be made between the two plans? For the council to say that the members of Save Downtown Livermore only want to stall development is not true. Many citizens just want to have Livermore build the plan they voted to approve.