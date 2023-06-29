We are at a dangerous moment as a nation, with those who believe in institutions and procedures on one side and those who believe anything is acceptable if it gets them what they want on the other. While the Airport Commission’s decision to forward a proposed Leasing and Development Policy to the Livermore City Council without engaging with the public makes clear which side they are on, I trust that you will fulfill your duties as elected officials by rejecting the policy or re-opening comment on it.
I would also strongly ask you to make clear to the Airport Commission that the Council:
1. believes in transparent democratic procedures and expects the Airport Commission to improve their processes going forward, including by
a. giving proper notice of changes to their policies to all affected residents before closing the comment period and voting on such changes.
b. making public comments available as required by law.
c. directly addressing such comments, rather than simply acknowledging their existence.
d. including community representatives on the Commission (1 from each of Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore).
2. Rejects efforts to change procedures for Airport expansion via a long document which purports to follow the 2010 resolution, but in fact is contrary to such resolution.
3.Expects the Commission to place a significant emphasis on environmental concerns going forward (consistent with Livermore’s pledge to address Climate Change), including with respect to:
a. Eliminating the use of lead fuel. (Studies by Kaiser Permanente and Santa Clara County demonstrate elevated lead levels in children living close to an airport,)
b. Addressing noise level complaints proactively, including by actively monitoring pilots who fly outside voluntary guidelines and by creating a system of carrots/sticks that incentivize pilots to follow these guidelines.
c. Ensuring there are no PFAS issues raised by Airport procedures.
Thanks for your attention to this matter.