Sunil Hariani, Livermore

We are at a dangerous moment as a nation, with those who believe in institutions and procedures on one side and those who believe anything is acceptable if it gets them what they want on the other. While the Airport Commission’s decision to forward a proposed Leasing and Development Policy to the Livermore City Council without engaging with the public makes clear which side they are on, I trust that you will fulfill your duties as elected officials by rejecting the policy or re-opening comment on it.