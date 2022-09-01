Lance Simms, Livermore
Lance Simms, Livermore
I am writing in support of Mel Chiong, a fellow Livermorian who is running for City Council in this upcoming election.
Now, I don’t usually get into politics. In fact, I have a strong disdain for run-of-the-mill candidates who promise everything to get elected when really all they want to do is promote their own self-interests. But I believe Mel is different.
I had the pleasure of listening to Mel speak at a friend’s social recently, and what really struck me was how she did not fit the typical political stereotype at all. She did not make promises to us or fill our heads with hopes for widespread, unimpeded improvement in the community. Instead, she briefly told us about her main concerns and spent the bulk of the time listening to what our major concerns were. She did not list her accomplishments or talk about how much experience she has in an effort to self-promote. In fact, I would have no idea about how much she’s accomplished if it was not for another attendee who spoke about her many accolades and her years of service to the community.
My wife and I are both extremely passionate about the outdoors and protecting the environment. We love it here in Livermore, primarily because of how much open space we have and how great the people here are. We often ride our bikes to the labs and parks from our home in Springtown but are forced to go far out of the way because the 580 overpass over Vasco Road is a veritable death trap. When I told Mel about how desperately we want to see a pedestrian bridge built over 580, she told me that she completely agreed and gave some concrete steps she would take to make it a reality.
Mel supports sustainable solutions, affordable housing, improving our public parks, and the LGBTQ community. In fact, I love the way she repeatedly uses the word “community” when she speaks because that is what makes Livermore great. The sense of community here is strong, but it could be even stronger with enhancements such as more public parks and facilities, along with local events that bring people together.
I truly believe Mel Chiong will be an agent for positive change here in Livermore. I know that I will be voting for her in November. I hope you will as well.
